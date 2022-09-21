‘Trojan Horse’: Congress, CPM target Mamata Banerjee over ‘CBI not under Modi’s control’ remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on control over the Central Bureau of Investigation has drawn the ire of Opposition parties for “going soft” on the PM. Banerjee, whose acrimony towards PM Modi is well-known, shocked many when she publicly cleared PM Modi off all her suspicions concerning the recent CBI crackdown on her party leaders, saying that the central probe agency is no longer under Modi’s control and is instead run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The CBI, which reports to the PMO, is now reporting to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” claimed Banerjee. The Congress, which has cornered PM Modi over the misuse of central agencies, was unsparing in its criticism, comparing Banerjee to a “Trojan horse.”

“Mamata is trying to broker peace between her party and the PM as she feels cornered. Everyone knows why she is doing this. The ruling party is under fire from the central agencies probing into several corruption cases on the direction of the court,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

“Mamata Banerjee’s clean image has been destroyed. Mamata is now trembling in fear,” Chowdhury further said, adding that Banerjee’s proximity to the BJP and RSS is a known fact as her party was once part of the NDA.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said that Banerjee’s association with the BJP and RSS goes back to 1998, when her party was founded. Her party is an “offshoot of RSS,” claimed Chakraborty.

“People are upset as they do not know the internal mechanisms of the TMC and the BJP at play over here. We are not upset as we have prior knowledge of this,” Chakraborty further alleged.