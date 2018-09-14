Trivendra Singh Rawat urges people to inform about infiltrators, says they will be thrown outside state

Uttarakhand CM urges people to inform government of infiltrators, says will throw them outside state (Image: ANI)

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has urged the people to inform the administration about any infiltrators residing across the state. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that government will throw each infiltrator (both Bangladeshi and Rohingya) outside the state. “Kisi guspaetiye ko,chaye Bangladeshi ho ya Rohingya ho, ek-ek ko chhant-chhant kar seema se bahar kiya jayega. Main Uttarakhand ki janta se kehna chahunga, kahin par apko aise sandigd vyakti lagte hain toh aap sarkar ko soochit karein. Hum ek-ek ko bahar kaderenge,” said Rawat, reports news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s statement comes a few days after his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal had strongly bowled to introduce immigration policy in the country and to roll out ‘National Register of Citizens (NRC)’ across the country to combat the threat of widespread illegal immigrants.

Hailing the recently held NRC in Assam, Sonowal had called it an instrument for making the difference between a bonafide Indian citizen with a foreigner. Speaking at a conference on ‘NRC: Defending the Borders, Securing the Culture’ in the national capital on September 10, 2018, Sonowal had said that the NRC should be implemented in all states across the country. He added that NRC is a document which can protect all Indians. “Those who will be excluded from the NRC in Assam can go to other states. So we will have to take a strong step,” said Sonowal.

Hoisting the national flag on August 15, 2018, at Guwahati’s Veterinary college playground, Sonowal said that state government is keeping an eye on the draft so that name of any foreigner is not included in the NRC. He further said that his administration is committed to ensuring that no Indian citizen living in Assam be left out of the NRC.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav had said that India has become a ‘Dharamshala’ for illegal immigrants due to political considerations. BJP Chief Amit Shah had stated that those individuals whose names are not in final draft are ‘intruders’. The BJP president also asked all political parties to clear their stand on the issue. Shah also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to the national security and safety of its citizens.