Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM amid crisis within BJP

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat has stepped down as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. He tendered his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 4 pm today. For the last few days, speculations were rife that the BJP may remove the chief minister over differences with a section of MLAs and feedback from the RSS. Reports suggest that a section of party legislators had expressed their dissatisfaction with Rawat and the way his administration was functioning under him.

The leaders, reports say, had told the central leadership that the state officials had not been listening to them. The Indian Express reported that some senior MLAs had also been demanding the expansion of the State Cabinet where three berths have been lying vacant for two years.

“There is unrest among a major section of party functionaries and MLAs. They are complaining that officers in districts are not paying heed to their recommendations. They are feeling ignored. In this situation, winning the next Assembly election could be a challenge…It is being explored if damage control can be done by holding meetings of the MLAs with the CM. A change of leadership is the last option,” an RSS functionary told IE.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan said that Rawat was consulting with the party leadership on the recent developments. “He met many senior leaders including the party chief (JP Nadda) in Delhi yesterday. He has received a phone call from the party chief,” Chauhan said while speaking to reporters. He further said that the chief minister will hold a press conference and tell everyone his next course of action. “All 57 BJP MLAs stand with the chief minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Vice-President and observer for the party’s Uttarakhand unit, Raman Singh has left for Dehradun from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Raman Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam were sent to Uttarakhand last week to assess the situation and submit the report to the party’s central leadership on Monday. On Monday, Rawat met party chief JP Nadda in Delhi. On the same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BL Santhosh also held a meeting to discuss the situation in Uttarakhand.