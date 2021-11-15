Tripura violence: Rahul Gandhi says BJP government ‘killing journalism’

On the other hand, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the "BJP is busy killing journalism".

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have slammed the ruling BJP in Tripura accusing it of killing journalism and spreading hatred. The opposition Congress’ remarks came in the wake of recent communal violence in the state.

Sharing a photo of PM Modi’s remark about development in Tripura, the Congress party said, “To talk like this after throwing Tripura in the fire of hatred, is an insult to the respected people of Tripura. People know very well who are the people who snatched the happiness, peace and tranquillity of the people of Tripura.”

त्रिपुरा को नफरत की आग में झोंककर इस तरह की बात करना त्रिपुरा की सम्मानित जनता का अपमान ही है। जनता यह बात अच्छे से जानती है कि त्रिपुरा के लोगों का सुख, चैन और शांति छीनने वाले लोग कौन हैं। pic.twitter.com/fYVWhK96ac — Congress (@INCIndia) November 15, 2021

On the other hand, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the “BJP is busy killing journalism”. Rahul made the remarks following the arrest of two journalists who were covering the recent incidents of violence in Tripura. “The BJP system is busy killing journalism. But when has the truth stopped in the face of lies?” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Two women journalists reporting on recent instances of violence in Tripura were detained by the Assam Police on Sunday. Police officials in both the states have confirmed that Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, journalists with HW News Network, who went to Tripura to write on the recent communal incidents there, were detained by the Assam Police at Karimganj’s Neelam Bazar, close to the border between the two states on Sunday.

The duo was kept at a government-run shelter home for women last night and was handed over to the Tripura Police today. Sakunia and Jha were named in an FIR at Fatikroy Police Station of Tripura based on a complaint filed by a supporter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleging that they had maligned the image of the Tripura government through their reporting, a statement issued by their employer said.