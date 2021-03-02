  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections to be held on April 4

March 2, 2021 8:15 PM

The council was formed on January 15, 1982, under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 4, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Manik Lal Dey said that the counting of votes will take place on April 8.

The last date for submission of nominations is March 12, while the documents will be scrutinised on March 15 and the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is March 17, he said. The term of the council expired on May 17 last year, but the election was deferred by the State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the region with immediate effect with the announcement of the elections. Two seats in the 30-member council are nominated by the governor. As per the final voters’ list published on February 23, a total of 8,65,041 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, of which 4,36,548 are males, 4,28,490 are females and three are of the third gender. Voting will take place in 1,244 polling stations.

The council was formed on January 15, 1982, under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. The Constitution was amended on August 23, 1984, to bring the tribal council under the purview of the Sixth Schedule. The TTAADC covers an area of 7,132.56 sq km, which is two-thirds of Tripura’s territory and is home to tribals, who form around one-third of the state’s population.

