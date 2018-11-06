Tripura to give 10,000 cows to farmers via bank loans: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 12:44 AM

The government will also take measures to procure milk and arrange marketing, he said, adding that the project would be operational by December this year.


Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that his government will soon launch a project to provide 10,000 cows to 5,000 farmer families through bank loans to generate employment and meet the demand of milk in the state.

Under the project, farmers will have to buy cows with the help of bank loans, interest of which will be paid by the state government, Deb told a meeting of BJP’s peasant wing ‘Tripura Pradesh Krishak Morcha’ here on Sunday. Villages will be identified and beneficiaries selected from those villages, he was quoted to have said in the meeting, a statement issued by state BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

“The government will provide 10,000 cows to 5000 farmer families… to help solve unemployment problem to some extent, fulfil the demand of milk and help crushing malnutrition,” the chief minister said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The government will also take measures to procure milk and arrange marketing, he said, adding that the project would be operational by December this year.

The chief minister also said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would soon buy paddy directly from farmers.

He alleged that the previous Left Front government did not pay any heed to the problems of the farmers and many cultivators indulged in producing cannabis in the state.
“We have stopped it and now they are cultivating pulses,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tripura to give 10,000 cows to farmers via bank loans: CM Biplab Kumar Deb
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition