Tripura panchayat by-elections set for September 30 (Representative image)

Tripura State Election Commissioner G Kameswara Rao on Saturday announced that the by-elections for the 3,386 vacant seats of three-tier gram panchayats, panchayat samities and zilla parishads is scheduled to be held on September 30.

During a press briefing at the state secretariat, Rao said that the counting of votes would be done on October 3.

The by-elections were necessitated mostly due to the resignations and deaths of the elected representatives. The notification of the by-polls would be issued on September 4.

Of the 3,386 vacant seats in the three-tier local rural bodies where by-elections would be held, 3,207 seats are in gram panchayats followed by 161 seats in panchayat samities and 18 seats in zilla parishads.

The last panchayat elections in Tripura were held in June 2014 and polling is due in June 2019.