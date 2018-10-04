Tripura panchayat by-elections results: BJP bags 113 out of 130 gram panchayats, over 95% seats went without contest

Tripura panchayat by-elections results: Bypolls to the 132 gram panchayat seats and seven panchayat samity seats were conducted on September 30. (Representative image)

Tripura panchayat by-elections results: Months after dethroning the CPI(M) which had ruled for 25 years in Tripura, the ruling party BJP has cemented its position as the numero uno political party in the state by sweeping the panchayat by-elections. BJP won 113 out of 130 gram panchayat seats in the elections, the results to which were announced on October 3. The opposition Congress and CPI-M won four gram panchayat seats respectively, State Election Commissioner G K Rao said.

BJP’s ally the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) won nine gram panchayat seats, the SEC said. Apart from this the BJP also bagged five out of the seven panchayat samiti seats.

Bypolls to the 132 gram panchayat seats and seven panchayat samity seats were conducted on September 30. However, re-polling in two gram panchayat seats in Khowai block of Khowai district was ordered by the state election commission. The repolling was held on October 5 and results would be announced on October 7. As per reports, the by-election for these seats was necessitated after several panchayat Samiti members resigned following the formation of new government by BJP-IPFT in March this year.

BJP has won over 96 per cent of the seats where by-election was announced without contest as opposition parties did not file any nomination papers in those seats, officials said.

The victory in Tripura assembly elections was considered as a key win for BJP, which had earlier tasted success in neighbouring Assam. The resounding mandate satisfied Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hailed the BJP’s win over the Left a “victory of ideology”. BJP achieved victory in 35 of 59 seats and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged 8 seats. While Community Party of India (Marxist) won 16 seats, Congress drew a blank.