Tripura: One arrested, seven detained after violence near Biplab Deb’s ancestral residence

One person has been arrested, and seven detained for questioning after violence ensued between BJP and CPI-M party workers near former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s ancestral residence on Tuesday evening, reported The Indian Express.

Just two months left to the Tripura elections, three shops were set ablaze and several vehicles were damaged in a clash near Deb’s ancestral residence at Rajdharnagar village in Gomati district.

Superintendent of Police of Gomati Ajit Pratap Singh said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers clashed in the village. He added that the clash occurred at a spot which was far from the ancestral residence of Deb.

“There was a political clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over some party flags. Three shops were burnt in the incident. A few two-wheelers and a car were damaged as well. We have arrested one person and detained seven persons for questioning. Two FIRs have been registered over the incident so far. Further investigation is going on,” he said, as quoted by IE.

A four-day ritual was to begin on Wednesday on the death anniversary of Deb’s father at their ancestral house.

The BJP called the attack premeditated. Party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the attack was a sign of political desperation as the communists have lost public support.