  Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 Live News Counting of votes underway in prestige battle for TMC BJP

Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 Live News: Counting of votes underway in prestige battle for TMC, BJP

Updated: November 28, 2021 8:24:46 am

Tripura Civic Body Election Results Live, Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The ruling BJP has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies.

2021 Tripura Civic Elections Vote Counting Live Coverage: The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where polling was held on Thursday amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by political parties, is being held today. The counting of votes in connection with General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, 7 Municipal Council and the Agartala Municipal Corporation is being conducted in 13 counting centres all over the state.

Altogether there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats in the state. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all seats in the Tripura civic elections and has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies. In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations. 

    08:24 (IST)28 Nov 2021
    Counting of votes underway

    Thr counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura is currenty underway.

    07:44 (IST)28 Nov 2021
    Counting of votes at 13 centres across Tripura

    The counting of votes in connection with General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, 7 Municipal Council and the Agartala Municipal Corporation will be conducted in 13 counting centers all over the state. 

    07:39 (IST)28 Nov 2021
    785 candidates in fray on 222 urban local body seats

    In 222 out of the 334 seats in the urban local bodies, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations. 

    The elections were fought mainly between the three parties - the BJP, the TMC and CPI(M). TMC has demanded total countermanding of the election alleging that it was "heavily rigged  and reduced to a farce" by the ruling BJP. Opposition CPI-M has demanded countermanding of elections in five wards of AMC. Both the parties alleged that police and the state election commission had remained silent spectators despite complaints of rigging by "goons sheltered by BJP".Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 Live News:
