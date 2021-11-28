Tripura Municipal Election Results 2021 Live News: Counting of votes underway in prestige battle for TMC, BJP

The ruling BJP has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies.

2021 Tripura Civic Elections Vote Counting Live Coverage: The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where polling was held on Thursday amid court cases, arrests and allegations of attacks by political parties, is being held today. The counting of votes in connection with General Election to the Municipal and Nagar Panchayat, 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, 7 Municipal Council and the Agartala Municipal Corporation is being conducted in 13 counting centres all over the state.

Altogether there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats in the state. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all seats in the Tripura civic elections and has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban bodies. In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations.

Tripura Civic Election Results Live News: Tripura Municipal Election 2021 Vote Counting Live Coverage, 2021 Local Body Election Winners List Live

Read More