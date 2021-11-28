Tripura Municipal Election 2021 Full Winners List: Winning candidates in AMC, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats

Tripura Civic Election 2021 Winners List, Tripura Municipal Elections Full List of Winners: The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the seats and has won 112 of them uncontested.

Tripura Municipal Election 2021 Full List of Winners: Counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where elections were held earlier amid allegations of rigging and attacks on political rivals, is currently underway. The counting is being held in 13 centres in all the eight districts of the state where a three-tier security is in place. The run-up to the polls, which should have been a humdrum affair, became a cause celebre after it was marred by violence, arrests, sit-ins in far-away Delhi and a Supreme Court intervention asking officials to ensure peaceful polling.

There are 334 seats in urban local bodies – the AMC, 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats – in the state. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the seats and has won 112 of them uncontested. In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray.

Here is the complete list of winners of the municipal corporation polls held in Agartala and other civic bodies in Tripura:

Agartala Municipal Corporation

BJP’s Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee wins from Ward number 35

BJP’s Abhishek Dutta wins from Ward number 18

Dharmanagar Municipal Corporation

Kailashahar Municipal Council

Kumarghat Municipal Council

Ambassa Municipal Council

Khowai Municipal Council

Teliamura Municipal Council

Ranirbazar Municipal Council

Mohanpur Municipal Council

Bishalgarh Municipal Council

Melgarh Municipal Council

Udaipur Municipal Council

Santirbazar Municipal Council

Belonia Municipal Council

Panisagar Nagar Panchayat

Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat

Jirania Nagar Panchayat

Sonamura Nagar Panchayat

Amarpur Nagar Panchayat

Sabroom Nagar Panchayat

The electoral battle saw the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago.

The TMC which alleged vote rigging and intimidation in elections held on Thursday, had demanded countermanding of the entire election while the CPI(M) had sought fresh elections in five municipal bodies including the AMC. Both parties had claimed that the authorities remained silent spectators as BJP supporters attacked political rivals and rigged the election. The saffron party however stoutly denied the charges.

The list of candidates will be updated as and when the data is made available on the Tripura State Election Commission website.