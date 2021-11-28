Tripura Municipal Election 2021 Full Winners List: Winning candidates in AMC, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats

Tripura Civic Election 2021 Winners List, Tripura Municipal Elections Full List of Winners: The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the seats and has won 112 of them uncontested.
Tripura Municipal Election 2021 Full List of Winners: Counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where elections were held earlier amid allegations of rigging and attacks on political rivals, is currently underway. The counting is being held in 13 centres in all the eight districts of the state where a three-tier security is in place. The run-up to the polls, which should have been a humdrum affair, became a cause celebre after it was marred by violence, arrests, sit-ins in far-away Delhi and a Supreme Court intervention asking officials to ensure peaceful polling.
There are 334 seats in urban local bodies – the AMC, 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats – in the state. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in all the seats and has won 112 of them uncontested. In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray.
- Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Govt claims high success rate, says around 70% MoUs get fructified over a period of time
- Parliament Winter Session: TMC 'disinterested' in coordinating with Congress, likely to skip Opposition meet tomorrow
- 'Akhand' Bharat necessary if Hindus want to remain Hindus: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Here is the complete list of winners of the municipal corporation polls held in Agartala and other civic bodies in Tripura:
Agartala Municipal Corporation
BJP’s Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee wins from Ward number 35
BJP’s Abhishek Dutta wins from Ward number 18
Dharmanagar Municipal Corporation
Kailashahar Municipal Council
Kumarghat Municipal Council
Ambassa Municipal Council
Khowai Municipal Council
Teliamura Municipal Council
Ranirbazar Municipal Council
Mohanpur Municipal Council
Bishalgarh Municipal Council
Melgarh Municipal Council
Udaipur Municipal Council
Santirbazar Municipal Council
Belonia Municipal Council
Panisagar Nagar Panchayat
Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat
Jirania Nagar Panchayat
Sonamura Nagar Panchayat
Amarpur Nagar Panchayat
Sabroom Nagar Panchayat
The electoral battle saw the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago.
The TMC which alleged vote rigging and intimidation in elections held on Thursday, had demanded countermanding of the entire election while the CPI(M) had sought fresh elections in five municipal bodies including the AMC. Both parties had claimed that the authorities remained silent spectators as BJP supporters attacked political rivals and rigged the election. The saffron party however stoutly denied the charges.
The list of candidates will be updated as and when the data is made available on the Tripura State Election Commission website.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.