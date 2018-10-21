Tripura king’s son Pradyot Debbarman to file petition in Supreme Court for NRC in state

The NRC is a register of citizens, which is maintained only in Assam. This was implemented to detect illegal migrants by verifying the details of every person in the state. (PTI)

The demand for the national register of citizens (NRC), which was implemented in Assam to identify illegal migrants from neighbouring states, is growing in other North Eastern states too. The Indian Express on Sunday reported that Tripura’s last king Kirit Bikram’s son Pradyot Debbarman will move a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday to demand NRC in the state.

Debbarman spoke to IE and said that there cannot be different rules for different states in the country when it comes to citizenship. “Implement NRC and the demand for a separate state will dilute, people demanding Tipraland are doing so because they feel they have lost all rights within the state of Tripura,” he told the Indian Express.

Debbarman further said that they are asking for their constitutional right as an Indian. “And if the government of India is earnest, they will take measures to ensure that genuine Indians get first preference compared to illegal migrants,” he said. The NRC is a register of citizens, which is maintained only in Assam. This was implemented to detect illegal migrants by verifying the details of every person in the state.

The development comes days after a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura met Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding NRC in the state. However, the home ministry later in a statement said that no assurance was given by the Home Minister regarding the implementation of the NRC in the state.

In August, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey had demanded that the NRC should be prepared for the whole country. He claimed that the census exercise did not happen in many places including Jammu and Kashmir and the North East.