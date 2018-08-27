Tripura government issues diktat on ‘dress code’, code of conduct for bureaucrats, Opposition slams ‘feudal mindset’

The Tripura Government has issued memorendum to senior officials of the state. (Representative image)

A memorandum issued by Chief Minister Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government in Tripura advising its officials to avoid wearing jeans, denim wear, and sunglasses during official duty has come in for severe criticism from Opposition parties like CPI(M) and the Congress. As per the memorandum dated August 20, and issued by Principal Secretary Sushil Kumar, district magistrates and ADMs need to ensure that a proper dress code is followed for meetings with the CM, Chief Secretaries and other high-ranked officials.

“District Magistrates, ADMs being the district head need to ensure that in/at the state level official meeting which are chaired by the Honorable Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Ministers, Chief Secretary etc. or other high-level official meetings due regards needs to be given to the dress code,” The Indian Express reported, quoting the memorandum.

The memorandum then goes on to elaborate on the “dress code” saying, “Certain casual attire like jeans and cargos pants should be avoided.” Besides the dress code, the memorandum also points at the fact that “a number of officials” have been seen reading and sending messages on their mobile phones during official meetings, which it said was a mark of “disrespect”.

Citing former chief minister Manik Sarkar’s advice to officials to keep their hands out of their pockets, he advised District Magistrates to make sure that they, as members of their teams. show due decorum, and take care of the “code of conduct” while attending official meetings or programmes.

While mentioning the case of a Madhya Pradesh official, who received the chief minister wearing sun glasses, he reminded that the official was chastised later. When asked about the order, Sanjay Mishra, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said he was not aware of any such memorandum. “I am not aware of such instructions. I shall look into it,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Slamming the order, the opposition parties said that the order reflected “feudal mentality” of the state government. State Congress leader Tapas Dey said the order showed “feudal mindset” of the Tripura government. “This is a feudal mindset. Government is ignoring basic problems but turning non-issues into an issue with a design to divert the attention of the people from their failure on all fronts,” he told the paper.

Hitting out at the government, CPM’s Goutam Das said the order was a reminder of the colonial rule under the British.