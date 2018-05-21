Tripura flood: 2 killed, thousands displaced; top developments

Two killed and thousands displaced in Tripura floods (Representational Image: PTI)

Two people were reportedly killed while several others were injured in Tripura on Monday, in landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rains which have inundated several areas in four districts of the state, officials said. The official added that nearly 14,000 people have taken shelter in 59 relief camps in the four flood-affected districts of the state.

The police said an 18-year-old woman was killed at Palku village in Gomati district and a 60-year-old man died at Belbari block in West Tripura, 25 km from state capital Agartala, owing to landslides. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officer Sarat Das said that Gomati, Khowai, Sipahijala and West Tripura districts were hit by the flash floods. He added that Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district were the worst affected. On Friday, four more persons were killed in landslides in West Tripura district. The state government has announced an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The situation remains gloomy due to incessant torrential rainfall in the North Tripura Hills. All the major rivers of the state, that originates there are flowing close to the danger mark. The low lying areas are the worst affected, and many people have been evacuated. Many schools across the state have been declared shut.

Haora river, which flows through the capital city of Agartala, is flowing well above the danger level and has left many neighbourhoods in the city waterlogged. Nearly 5,000 people have taken shelter in government buildings of Agartala alone, reports say. A red alert has been sounded in Gomati district and adjacent Sonamura sub-division of Sipahijala district as well. Several areas of Assam-Agartala Highway is also flooded, which is affecting the traffic.

Rescue operations were being carried out by the Tripura State Rifles, the National Disaster Response Force and civil defence personnel. District Magistrate of West Tripura district Milind Ramteke said that14 boats were pressed into service and over 700 families rescued. Fourteen relief camps have been set up where food, medicines and other essential supplies have been made available.