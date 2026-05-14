In prompt response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call for fuel conservation amid the West Asia crisis, the Tripura government has ordered the implementation of a 50% work-from-home policy for its employees. Issued on May 13 by the General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department, the directive aims to reduce government expenditure and cut down on fuel consumption.

Under the new order, which comes into effect immediately, Heads of Departments must ensure that only half of Group C and Group D employees attend office on any given day. The remaining staff will work from home on a rotational basis through alternate weeks, as per prepared rosters. The measure will remain in force until further orders.

Core directives and implementation details

Prioritising efficiency, the policy gives preference in the first week to staff living near their workplaces. Employees on WFH must stay reachable via telephone or electronic means and report for urgent duties as needed. The government has extended these guidelines to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, autonomous and statutory organisations and subordinate offices- exempting only essential or emergency services. This structured approach aims to maintain operations while minimizing fuel use.

The move echoes PM Modi’s recent appeal, where he urged nationwide fuel conservation through public transport, electric buses, carpooling, virtual meetings, and WFH in government and private sectors. He emphasized, “Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology’s assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices. A huge amount of the country’s money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn ‘Vocal for Local’ into a people’s movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country.”

Why PM Modi urged everyone to ‘Work From Home’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to adopt work‑from‑home (WFH) and virtual meetings as part of a broader austerity drive to cut fuel consumption and reduce dependence on imported petroleum amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. The appeal, framed as an economic and national‑interest measure rather than a health emergency like during Covid‑19, aims to lower daily commuting and overall fuel demand, especially in big cities where traffic and automobile use are heaviest.

By encouraging remote work, online meetings, carpooling and greater use of public transport such as metro rail and electric buses, the government is trying to reduce the pressure on India’s energy bill and foreign‑exchange reserves at a time when global oil prices and supply chains are under strain due to wars and blockades in the Middle East.