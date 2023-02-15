Tripura elections: Will quit politics after 2023 election, says Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced that he will quit politics after the Tripura Assembly election, which is scheduled on Thursday. He also said that he will never seek votes as ‘Bubagra’ (king).

The scion of the former royal family of Tripura, while addressing a rally at Charilam on the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, said that many leaders have deserted him without understanding his feeling for putting up a fight for protecting the rights of poor people.

“Today is my last speech on a political stage and I will never seek votes as a Bubagra after the assembly elections. It pained me but I have fought a tough battle for you,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

“It is sure Bubagra will not be in politics after March 2 but I will be with my people forever. I will work for healthcare, education, giving scholarships to the poor,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Varma, another member of the erstwhile royal family, is the BJP candidate from the Charilam constituency.

“He (Jishnu Debbarman) knows when I take a challenge, I see only dofa (community). I will not give an inch of land to him in the battle,” he said, adding, “It is not a fight of the royal family… It is a fight for the poor who don’t have food, shelter and education”.

BJP’s Varma is pitted against Subodh Debbarma who is the Tipra Motha nominee in Charilam constituency.

In the 60-member House, Tipra Motha is contesting in 42 seats in the February 16 polls, the results of which will be announced on March 2.

(With PTI Inputs)