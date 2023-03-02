Tripura Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP again or can Congress-Left spring a surprise? Counting to begin shortly

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The stage is set for the counting of votes to begin at 8 AM to decide whether the BJP will have a re-run in the crucial northeastern state. Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. Around 25,000 security forces have been deployed in the state for the counting day. Tripura saw a three-cornered election campaign between the BJP-IPFT alliance, Congress-Left combine and former royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma-led Tipra Motha party. Exit polls have predicted BJP’s return in the state.

Tripura saw intense election campaigning by political heavyweights of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Live Updates

07:06 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Elections 2023 Live: Counting to begin at 8 Results for the 60 seats in the Tripura Assembly will be declared today after the counting of votes starts at 8 AM today. Voting was held on February 16.