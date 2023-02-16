Tripura election: Miscreants working for BJP stopping people from casting their votes, alleges ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI (Marxist) leader Manik Sarkar on Thursday alleged that miscreants working at the behest of the BJP are stopping people from casting their votes. He said that party workers have informed about the issue to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura is underway. The voter turnout was recorded at 36 per cent till 11 AM.

“In some places, miscreants on behalf of BJP are causing trouble and stopping people from casting their votes fearlessly. But the people are trying their best to cast votes. At some places where voters are not allowed to vote, they are blocking roads and urging the election commission, if they are not allowed to cast votes they won’t let others cast their votes. This is a positive sign and a determined effort,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

The former CM added, “The information our people get is communicated to Chief Electoral Officer. He is responding in a very positive manner. But what action is taken onground needs to be examined further.”

Voting in all 60 seats began at 7 AM amid tight security. A total of 28.13 voters will be exercising their franchise during the day in 3,337 polling stations to determine the fate of 259 candidates.

The north-eastern state is all set to witness a triangular electoral contest between the BJP-IPFT coalition, the Left-Congress combine, and regional outfit Tipra Motha. The results will be declared on March 2.