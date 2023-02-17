Tripura election 2023: State records 86.10 per cent voter turnout

Tripura recorded 86.10 per cent voter turnout in the election held on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed on Friday.

Voting for the 60 Assembly seats of the state began yesterday morning. The fate of 259 candidates is in the fray. Polling took place at 3,337 polling stations. With 97 all-women police stations, adequate security arrangements were made for the election.

As many as 94,815 voters were in the age group of 18-19 years while 6,21,505 belonged to the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters were in the 40-59 age group (9,81,089). The counting of votes in the state will take place on March 2.



This year, the three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland – are the first ones to go to polls. Later in 2023, Assembly elections are also to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda urged voters to exercise their voting rights.

On Thursday, a 69.96 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission (EC) informed. The voter turnout recorded by the state stood at over 51.35 per cent at 1 pm, 32.06 per cent at 11 am, and 13.69 per cent at 9 am.



A total of 31 seats are needed for a majority in the state assembly. BJP, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance and the TMP are seen as the major contenders.

While speaking to the media in Agartala, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, chief of the Tipra Motha Party expressed confidence that the people of Tripura will give his party a chance in the Tripura Assembly Election 2023.

Barman said that his party is in no hurry to decide the CM face and added that they will win 31 seats.



“Our demand is giving people constitutional rights. After that we will talk about CM face,” he clarified.