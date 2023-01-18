Tripura Election 2023 date, schedule: Voting on February 16, results to be declared on March 2

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16 and the results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The term of the Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, 2023.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at the Rang Bhawan auditorium in New Delhi today.

The poll panel said that the last date for filing of nomination will be January 30, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2.

Tripura Assembly elections 2023 date, schedule:

-Date of issue of gazette notification: January 21

-Last date of making notifications: January 30

-Date of scrutiny of notifications: January 31

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 2

-Date of elections: February 16

-Date of counting: March 2

-Date before election shall be completed: March 4

In the 2018 Tripura elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura registered a landmark victory in the state, bagging 35 seats and formed the government. The Left secured only 16 seats, and Congress stopped at a distant third.

BJP leader Biplab Deb was appointed the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2018. However, in May 2022, Manik Saha replaced him and was elected as the new leader of the state legislature party. Saha had left the Congress to join the BJP in 2016, and took over as the BJP’s Tripura unit chief in 2020.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura.#AssemblyElections2023 #ECI pic.twitter.com/nZLJtADBMz — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) January 18, 2023

Also Read Elections in 2023: 11 electoral contests that will set the tone for 2024

There is a marked shift in the political landscape in the state as elections approach with arch-rivals CPI(M) and Congress joining hands to take on the BJP. The CPI(M)-led Left Front had ruled the state for 25 years before being decimated by the BJP in the last elections.