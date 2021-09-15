Tripura Election 2023: BJP failed to deliver on promises, attacks us as Left regaining ground, says former CM Manik Sarkar

Manik Sarkar credited consolidation of anti-Left votes and allurement by the BJP for the party's loss in 2018 polls. (Express Photo)

While the elections in Tripura are still one and half years away, the political atmosphere has already become highly charged in the state with the entry of the TMC and also due to the CPI-M increasing its public outreach. Former Chief Minister and CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar has claimed that the BJP has failed to deliver on toll promises and the public has realised their mistake now.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sarkar claimed that ‘fascistic attacks’ are being orchestrated against the CPI-M and it appears that Tripura is out of India as the Constitution of India does not work in the state under BJP rule. Sarkar also claimed that the BJP has barred the opposition parties from exercising their democratic rights and even opposition MLAs are not being allowed to move freely.

Sarkar said that the attacks are taking place because the BJP could not deliver. “It was clear to us at that time itself that those promises cannot be implemented. The way they put forth their vision document…(for the) employees, youth, women, urban and rural poor… each family, they promised, will be benefited financially…For instance, they had promised that one member of each family would get a government job,” said Sarkar. The former CM claimed that people have now started asking questions and even the CPI-M is raising all relevant issues.

Sarkar credited consolidation of anti-Left votes and allurement by the BJP for the party’s loss in 2018 polls. Ruling out any possibility of disconnect with the public, Sarkar said that despite BJP winning the poll, the Left secured more than 44 per cent vote share. He said that the BJP used money power, muscle power, the media and the Left could not compete with the saffron party on these fronts.

The CPI leader also rued the attack on opposition parties including the TMC and said that the TMC had contested several elections in Tripura but could not win a single seat. Sarkar said that the TMC is still in a nascent stage in the state.

On the question of opposition unity in Tripura, Sarkar said that the situation in the state is quite different from other states and it will be too early to comment on this.