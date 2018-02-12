Tripura Election 2018: Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Left bastion, says BJP set to dislodge CPI(M) government

BJP chief Amit Shah addressesses media in Agartala on Monday. (ANI)

Tripura election 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah today sounded the election bugle in CPI(M)-ruled Tripura, which will go to poll on 18 February. Shah lashed out at the CPI(M) government, saying it has been fueling violence but the BJP will effectively fight against it. Shah predicted that BJP will comfortably win and for the first time form government in the state. “On of our booth workers was abducted, for two days he was untraceable after our workers pressurized the DGP we got to know that he was killed and hanged from a tree, by CPIM cadre. Authorities here work under CPIM’s pressure,” Shah said in Agartala.

“Next government in Tripura will be of the BJP. There is anger against the CPIM govt throughout the state, because of their misrule Tripura stands last when it comes to development,” the BJP chief added.

As many as 7 lakh people are unemployed in 25 years rule of CPIM in Tripura. Manik Sarkar government doesn’t have an answer as to how unemployment has increased in such a small state of Tripura. “In 25 years of CPM rule, the number of unemployed youths rose to 7.33 lakh from 25,000,” Shah said.

“Violence and Left party are closely related. Violence has increased in all states were Left parties have been in power. We are not afraid of them. People of Tripura are with us and change is certain in Tripura,” the BJP chief said.

The BJP chief made several promises, including one degree College in each constituency of Tripura; free education for girls from school until post-graduation.

Shah also promises jobs for every family, AIIMS like hospital in the state and developing transport logistics hub in eastern India.