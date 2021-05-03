Tripura DM Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who faced social media ire for unruly behaviour, released from post

Tripura DM Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav had written to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar requesting that he be relinquished from the post.

Tripura DM Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who was under fire from social media users and opposition leaders, has been released from the post following his request. According to reports, Yadav had written to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar requesting that he be relinquished from the charge of the District Magistrate of West Tripura. According to reports, some Tripura MLAs had also written to the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb requesting him to suspend the DM. CM Biplab Kumar Deb has also sought a report from chief secretary Manoj Kumar over the issue.

If you don’t know, let’s tell you that this happened due to DM SK Yadav’s high-handedness of a situation where COVID-19 norms were allegedly flouted. It may be noted that Tripura has implemented a night curfew amid rising COVID-19 infections and the state has issued broad guidelines for marriages, funerals to be organised following COVID-19 protocol.

Few days ago, a video went viral which showed him manhandling people at a wedding including a groom and a priest at a wedding ceremony in Agartala. The DM was also heard using foul language directed at the wedding guests present at the party. The DM, who went on inspection at the marriage hall, asked people to vacate the premises for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms. The DM was allegedly seen pushing the groom and other guests. Reportedly, he had also slapped the priest.

After facing criticism for his action, DM Yadav had offered apologies. He said that all he did was for the benefit and wellbeing of the people. He said that his intention was not to hurt or humiliate the sentiments of anyone.

Opposition leader Manik Sarkar had also condemned the incident. He had said that the behaviour shown by Shailesh Kumar Yadav was not fit for a person holding the post of a district magistrate.