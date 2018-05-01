Tripura CM cow-rearing suggestion: Amul MD sees potential in Biplab Deb’s statement; here’s what he said

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (IE)

Days after Biplab Deb invited criticism from across the country for suggesting that people of the state should open paan shops or rear cows instead of looking for government jobs, the Tripura chief minister got the backing of none other than Amul managing director RS Sodhi.

Responding to the CM’s statement, Sodhi tweeted, “Very practical and logical suggestion as Tripura is milk deficit state and importing crores of rupees milk. A youth in Tripura can earn 6-7 lacs per annum with 10 cows.”

“Tripura is importing crores of Rs milk from other states including Gujarat. A youth can earn Rs 6-7 lacs per annum by rearing 10 cows or buff by taking the loan from banks, in Gujarat more than 8000 such farms,” he said in another tweet.

Last week at a seminar, the CM said, “The youth here run after political parties for several years to get a government job and waste the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs.”

“Every household must rear a cow. Here milk sells for Rs 50 a litre. Had a graduate who has been searching for employment in the last 10 years reared a cow, then their bank balance would have been Rs 10 lakh by now,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that the internet was invented lakhs of years back and satellites and technology were present during the Mahabharata period. “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago,” he had said while addressing a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” the CM was quoted as saying by Tripura Infoway.