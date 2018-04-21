Tripura CM Biplab Deb reiterates ‘Internet in Mahabharata’ remark, says ‘99% Indians believe in ‘greatness’ of Bharat and its civilisation’

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Express photo by Abhishek Saha)

Not perturbed by criticism for his remark that Internet existed in the age of Mahabharata, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that he stands by his statement and those who don’t want to accept that India had a great civilisation are opposing him. He said that the launch of 104 satellites in February last year authenticates what is said in Mahabharata, Ramayana and Upanishads about country’s ‘most developed science’ in the ancient times.

He said that 99% Indians believe what he believes. He reiterated that Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads are credible evidence to our civilisation. “If a person (Sanjaya) can see whats happening at the battlefield 50 km away and describe it to the King, there has to be a technique. It can’t be his eyes. There was some technique — Sanjay’s technique is Internet today,” he told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

He slammed those who are criticizing him for his remark. He said that they want to prove that Europeans were ahead of us and that we had learnt from them. “They do not want to accept that our country is great. They do not understand these things. I feel the internet could not have been possible if science had not materialised what was described in Mahabharata,” he said.

“During those times, our country had the most developed science and it is reflected in these books Ramayana, Mahabharata and Upanishads,” he said.

“It is the same country whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government sends 104 satellites a year to space… So there is evidence to what is said in these books,” he opined.

He said that he didn’t want to waste time and resources in finding out what happened to the ‘Sanjaya technique’ and the time when the Internet was invented.

Targeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Biplab questioned why his parents didn’t name him after Stalin or Lenin? He said that Sitaram’s parents named him Sita Ram because they must have had some thoughts. “Even in his name, the thought of Bharat is there. His family also had the same thought. It is a different matter that he chose a different way when he grew up,” he said.

The Tripura CM had earlier this week stoked a controversy with his remark that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of ‘Mahabharata’. “How could Dhritarashtra see through Sanjay’s eyes? There was technology available at that time… Internet was there, satellite communication was there,” he had said.