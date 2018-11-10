Tripura CM Biplab Deb asks students to be employers, not employees

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 11:45 PM

He appealed to the students of the National Institute of Technology to take up entrepreneurship

biplab deb, tripuraDeb expressed happiness that 70 per cent of its students have got placement through campus interviews. (IE)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday appealed to the students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here to take up entrepreneurship and contribute in developing Tripura as a “model state”.

Deb expressed happiness that 70 per cent of its students have got placement through campus interviews.

“But I shall appeal to the students to be job creators instead of being employees. We are trying to create a model state in Tripura. The youth force should think about the country,” he said while addressing the 11th convocation of the Agartala NIT.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“Indian students have made Make My Trip and Ola. If they can do, then why can’t you do something similar? Be entrepreneurs. The state government will extend all sorts of cooperation,” he said.

He said Tripura is going to be developed as a major transit and logistic hub in the North East in six months as the Centre has finalised agreement with Bangladesh for access to Chittagong port.

The state government is also building a bridge with the neighbouring country on the river Feni in South Tripura, the chief minister said.

Deb said the state would soon start BPOs, call centres, startup centres to assist aspiring entrepreneurs.

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki was awarded a honourary D.Litt at the convocation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tripura CM Biplab Deb asks students to be employers, not employees
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition