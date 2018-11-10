Tripura CM Biplab Deb asks students to be employers, not employees

Deb expressed happiness that 70 per cent of its students have got placement through campus interviews. (IE)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday appealed to the students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here to take up entrepreneurship and contribute in developing Tripura as a “model state”.

“But I shall appeal to the students to be job creators instead of being employees. We are trying to create a model state in Tripura. The youth force should think about the country,” he said while addressing the 11th convocation of the Agartala NIT.

“Indian students have made Make My Trip and Ola. If they can do, then why can’t you do something similar? Be entrepreneurs. The state government will extend all sorts of cooperation,” he said.

He said Tripura is going to be developed as a major transit and logistic hub in the North East in six months as the Centre has finalised agreement with Bangladesh for access to Chittagong port.

The state government is also building a bridge with the neighbouring country on the river Feni in South Tripura, the chief minister said.

Deb said the state would soon start BPOs, call centres, startup centres to assist aspiring entrepreneurs.

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki was awarded a honourary D.Litt at the convocation.