Tripura CM Biplab Deb apologises for comments comparing Punjabi, Jats with Bengalis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his comments comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis. The BJP leader said he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Biplab Deb had recently stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent.

“In an event organised at Agartala Press Club, I had mentioned the views of some people about my Punjabi and Jat brothers. I did not intend to hurt any community. I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have lived among them for a long time,” he said.

“If anyone has been hurt by my comments, I am apologetic about that,” Deb added.

His clarification came after the opposition Congress said comments of the Tripura CM were indicative of “the mindset of the BJP”. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also posted a 50-second video of the Chief Minister’s speech.

Deb said at a recent event, “Haryana has many Jats. Haryana’s Jats lack brains but are brawny. They can’t match Bengalis in brains. Bengalis are known all over India for being intelligent.”

The BJP leader has made several controversial statements in the past as well.