Tripura Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results: Declaration date confirmed – How to check

This year the results will be declared on June 8.

After declaring Class 12th Science results, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has also confirmed the date for the announcement of Arts and Commerce streams results of class 12. This year the results will be declared on June 8. The result of Science stream was declared on May 22. The board has also said it will also release the results for Fazil Arts and Fazil Theology examination on June 8.

Around 27000 candidates appeared for the examinations for class 12 and approximately 55000 gave class 10 examination of the board.

Students can check their results on tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566. Students can also avail the SMS service: TBSE12<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070.

The schedule of the examination was adjusted in view of the Assembly elections in February. The examination was scheduled to begin from March 5, but they started from March 8 considering the elections. The examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from March 12 to April 13.

The state went on to polls on February 18 and the results were declared on March 3.

Earlier, in the last week of May, the board said it would declare the class 12 Arts and Commerce before June 6. The Indian Express reported Board Secretary Pradip Sengupta as saying that the results would be declared either on June 5 or on June 6. The board will officially confirm the date on June 2, he said at that time.