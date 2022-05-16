Tripura cabinet reshuffle: Two new faces in CM Manik Saha’s cabinet as 11 MLAs take oath as ministers

Eleven MLAs, including nine from the ruling BJP and two from its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), were on Monday inducted into the Tripura cabinet led by Manik Saha. Governor SN Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 11 ministers in the presence of Saha at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

The cabinet ministers who were sworn in are Jishnu Dev Varma, Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Ram Pada Jamatia – all from the BJP – and NC Debbarma and Prem Kumar Reang from the IPFT. Apart from the Chief Minister, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Pratima Bhoumik and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb were also present. The portfolios are yet to be allotted.

Two new ministers, Ram Pada Jamatia of the BJP and Prem Kumar Reang of the IPFT were inducted in the newly formed cabinet while Mever Kumar Jamatia of the IPFT from the previous cabinet were dropped.

The new cabinet would pursue the “unfulfilled dreams of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb”, said Sushanta Chowdhury, shortly after he was sworn in as a cabinet minister.

“Everything is moving in right direction… there was just a three-day gap in between. We hope to resume work with new zeal and enthusiasm,” he told reporters.

The former Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister said barring a few, almost all the ministers were retained from the earlier cabinet. “Only two new faces have been inducted into the cabinet as they were found capable for the job,” he added.

A day after CM Biplab Deb stepped down from his post, state BJP president Manik Saha on Sunday was sworn in as the new Chief Minister.