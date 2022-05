Tripura Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Full list of ministers in Manik Saha cabinet and their portfolios

Tripura’s newly appointed chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday allotted portfolios to his 11 cabinet colleagues, while keeping key departments such as Home and Health to himself. Saha also kept IT and general administration.

Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios in the Tripura Cabinet:

Manik Saha (Chief Minister) — Home, Health and Family Welfare, Public Works Department, Industries and Commerce, General Administration, Election

Jishnu Devvarma (Deputy Chief Minister) — Finance, Power, Rural Development, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology, Environment

N C Debbarma — Revenue, Forest

Ratan Lal Nath — Law, Education and Parliamentary Affairs

Pranajit Singha Roy — Transport, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Tourism

Manoj Kanti Deb — Food and Civil Supplies, Urban Development

Santana Chakma — Industries and Commerce, Social Welfare and Social Education

Bhagaban Das — SC Welfare, Animal Resource and Labour

Sushanta Chowdhury — Information and Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Drinking Water and Sanitation

Ram Pada Jamatia — Tribal Welfare and Handloom, Handicrafts and Sericulture

Prem Kumar Reang — Fisheries and Co-operation

Ramprasad Paul — Jail, Fire and Emergency Services, Welfare of Minorities and Other Backward Classes