Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn in Assembly, Opposition hits out at saffron party

Opposition leaders demanded strict action against Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath, who was allegedly caught watching porn in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Visuals of him purportedly watching the obscene clip while sitting in the Assembly while Speaker Biswabandhu Sen spoke in the House have gone viral on social media.

The MLA has maintained that he is not aware of how it happened, and claimed that he had received a call, following which the video started playing.

“I do not know how this happened. I was not watching porn videos. I suddenly received a call and the video started playing when I opened it to check. I tried to close the video but closing it takes time,” he said.

“I will accept whatever decision the chief minister and the party president take. I did not play the video deliberately,” the BJP MLA added.

Tripura #BJP MLA caught watching porn in assembly. What’s this fantasy for BJP MLAs?



When #Modi said ‘Digital India’, what did he actually mean? pic.twitter.com/rozYC7Ru6N — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma of the TIPRA Motha called on Speaker and demanded strict action against him as per rules, “for example, barring him from contesting elections for next six years or so,” reported The Indian Express.

He also said when crimes against women are going up in the country, a BJP MLA watching porn in the Assembly sent a wrong message and tarnished the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

CPM legislative party leader Jitendra Chaudhury targeted the BJP for claiming to be the “beacon holders of Indian culture and tradition”. He also said that such politicians must be barred from contesting elections.

“An MLA of that party, whom the parliamentary affairs minister certifies to be a mathematics expert, is seen watching obscene content in the Assembly. We condemn it and criticise this,” he said.

“Everyone caught in such acts are from the BJP. Actions were taken against them in those states. Many also lost their Assembly membership. Such people should be barred from contesting elections. We will wait to see what the Speaker and their party do about it. I would like to give them time for now,” he said.

Speaker Sen, meanwhile, said he was not aware of the video, adding that he had not received any written complaint over the matter. He added that he would look into the incident if he received a complaint.

“Nobody has informed me anything about it. Something must have gone viral on social media… Social media is taking a very important role today. But I can’t pass any comments without verifying the veracity of it. I have not received any written complaint. I can’t make any comments just based on whatever is seen on social media,” he told reporters.