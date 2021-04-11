Tripura Tribal Council results: Setback for BJP, Pradyot’s newly-formed indigenous alliance sweeps ADC polls

For 30-member Tribal Council, elections were held on April 6.

Tripura ADC Election Results 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday suffered a major jolt as a newly-formed indigenous alliance swept the polls by winning 18 of 28 seats. The alliance — Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA — was led by former state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman. The ruling BJP could win just nine seats while one seat went to an independent candidate.

For 30-member Tribal Council, elections were held on April 6. However, the polling was held on only 28 seats — representatives for the remaining two seats will be nominated by the Governor on the advice of the state government. According to PTI, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) covers two-third of the state territory, and is the home to the tribal who constitute one-third of state’s population.

After registering a landslide win, Deb Barman announced that a victory rally will be organised on Monday at the council headquarters in Khumulwung, about 25 km from Agartala. Barman urged his supporters to maintain peace and refrain from attacking the party office and houses of the supporters of IPFT, BJP, Left and Congress.

“Do not fight among yourself, this has continued for 70 years and let the whole India see how Tipraha maintains unity even after winning the election,” he told his supporters according to news agency PTI. Deb Barman resigned from the Congress in September 2019, citing differences with the high command. A month after quitting the party, Barman announced the name of his new outfit — TIPRA, which was a social organisation in the initial period but was turned into a political party in 2020.

The council elections were largely seen as a bipolar contest between Barman’s new party and the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura ) alliance. While the BJP won 9 of 14 seats it contested, its alliance partner IPFT could not win even a single seat in rest of the constituencies. The Congress to could not open its account in all the seats it contested.