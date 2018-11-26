Tripura: 32-year-old youth arrested for sharing news on CM Biplab Deb on Facebook

The Tripura Police on Saturday arrested a youth for sharing an “indecent” piece of news on his Facebook profile page relating to Chief Minister Biplab Deb. According to a report in The Indian Express, the youth, identified as Dipak Debnath (32), was arrested from his residence at Gandhigram area in West Tripura.

Assistant Inspector General Smriti Ranjan Das said that a complaint was filed against Dipak by a local of the same locality. Acting on the complaint, a team of police from New Capital Complex (NCC) police station reached his residence and nabbed him.

The complainant, identified as Kajal Dey, accused Dipak of spreading rumours and running a malafide campaign through his post on social media.

Dipak was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate SK Tripura on Monday and granted bail with security bond of Rs 30,000. Dipak hails from Rajnagar village of Gandhigram area, located around round 7 km from capital Agartala.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Advocate Bhaskar Debbarma, who was representing Dipak in the court, said the youth had shared a news published in a local news website claiming Biplab Deb to be a Bangladeshi national. The lawyer claimed that his client was not at fault.

“A news item was published in a local news website. If my client has shared the news on his Facebook page, how is he guilty?” the counsel asked.

Earlier on October 22, a police complaint was filed against another person for allegedly making an indecent post on Facebook involving the BJP’s Chief Minister.