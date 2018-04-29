Triple whammy for Tripura CM! Biplab Deb’s three ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that landed him in controversy

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has made a name for himself by making controversial and bizarre statements in the past few weeks. (Twitter/@BJPBiplab)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has made a name for himself by making controversial and bizarre statements in the past few weeks. In a string of controversial statements, the newly-elected BJP leader has compared Diana Hayden with Aishwarya Bachchan and also claimed that internet existed in the age of Mahabharata. In his latest comment, he has advised youths of Tripura not to waste their crucial time running behind politicians for government jobs. The students should rather set up paan shops or rear cows for livelihood, he suggests.

Here are the three instances when Tripura CM has courted controversy:

1. The CM on Sunday said that any unemployed educated youth could become self-employed by opening “paan shops” and that he would earn Rs 5 lakh by the time he wasted running behind politicians. Deb said this while addressing a meeting organised by Tripura Veterinary Council. He further said, “Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years.” Deb also gave ideas about starting projects in animal resource sector with bank loans under the PM’s Mudra Scheme. Deb said that an youth could borrow Rs 75,000 from the bank but culture of Tripura has declined over the last 25 years. The CM condemned the mindset of the youth and said they do not join agriculture sector because of narrow mindset. He said by doing so the educated youth thinks that his ‘class will be down’.

“Har ghar mein gai honi chahiye. Yahan dudh Rs 50 litre hai, toh ek gai paal le, koi graduate hai, naukri ke liye ghoomta rehta hai 10 saal se, agar 10 saal gai paal leta toh apne aap Rs 10 lakh ka bank balance tayar ho jata”, Biplab Deb was quoted while saying.

2. Last Thursday, Deb claimed that Diana Hayden should not have won the Miss World title 21 years ago. The BJP leader courted controversy when he compared Hayden with Aishwariya Rai and said the latter represented Indian women in true sense while Hayden didn’t. Deb said he couldn’t comprehend the beauty of Hayden and why she was crowned the ‘Miss World’. Deb came down heavily on women applying cosmetics and said previously India did not have “beauty parlour culture.” He added that international beauty contests were a farce as most of them are predetermined.

3. The Tripura CM on April 17 via tweet had claimed that it was the internet that helped King Dhritarashtra’s advisor track developments in the battle between the Kauravas and Pandavas. He said that internet was invented thousands of years ago and it was invented in India rather than by the US or any Western country. Deb asserted Dhritarashtra could see developments in the Kurukshetra war through “satellite tracking” and thus that proves that internet existed.