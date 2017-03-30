Triple-Talaq victim urges UP CM Yogi Agityanath to abolish verbal divorce practice among Muslims

Nida Khan, a victim of triple talaq has raised her voice against the anti-women Islamic tradition and has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking his help for the abolition of the practice. (Reuters)

With the Supreme Court set to adjudicate the legal aspects on the pleas challenging the validity of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among the Muslims across the country, Nida Khan, a victim of triple talaq has raised her voice against the anti-women Islamic tradition and has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking his help for the abolition of the practice.

Days back, a three-month pregnant Muslim woman wrote against triple talaq to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to stop the Islamic practice, after she was abondoned by her husband who fears that she will give birth to a girl child again. The pregnant woman, Shagufta, claimed that while her in-laws were insisting her to go for abortion, her husband had verbally divorced and abondoned her.

In her letter, Shagufta said she was married to Shamshad, a resident of Budhakheda village, five years ago. They had two daughters which had angered her in-laws who wanted her to abort her three month old foetus, fearing she may again give birth to a girl. She claimed that she was assaulted by her in-laws and husband, who gave her ‘triple talaq’ (verbal divorce) after which she was left on road to die.

While the apex court will be hearing pleas challeging the anti-women Islamic traditions on May 11, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposed the PILs and stated that the petition against the Muslim Law Board is ‘not mentionable’. The Muslim group further claimed that any judgement against their traditional practices would be an infringement on the right to follow a religion.

Other Muslim majority countries like Pakistan and Indonesia has already abolished such practices.

