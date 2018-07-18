Triple Talaq debate shocker! Maulana physically assaults woman advocate of Supreme Court during live TV show, watch video

During the live debate show, another fellow lady panelist had also accused Kajmi of using objectionable remarks. She also broke down and was seen being consoled by the anchor.

Television debate shows are very popular with the audience but one such programme on Triple Talaq took a violent turn and ended up in an unpleasant note. The incident took place during a live debate show aired on Zee Hindustan news channel. One panelist Maulana Ejaz Arshad Kajmi physically assaulted fellow woman guest and Supreme Court lawyer Farah Faiz. While the lady anchor tried to intervene and stop Kajmi, but he was in no mood to stop. Later, he was taken into the custody from the studio after ZEE Hindustan filed a complaint to police. ZEE Group tweeted saying it does not support any violence as well as condemns and criticizes the incident.

During the live debate show, another fellow lady panelist had also accused Kajmi of using objectionable remarks. She also broke down and was seen being consoled by the anchor. According to a report, apart from being an advocate, Faiz also runs an NGO in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at a time when a lot debate is going on surrounding Triple. Last year, Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict by a majority of 3:2 and ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. The apex court had held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran. While Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.The majority verdict said any practice including triple talaq which is against the tenets of Quran in unacceptable. The three judges also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution and must be struck down.

The bills on instant triple talaq and nikah halala is pending in Parliament. The government is keen to push politically significant legislations like triple talaq bill that criminalises instant divorce pronounced by Muslim men. It had even sought opposition’s support to pass these bills during Monsoon session 2018 of Parliament, which is beginning today.