Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Modi government to introduce bill in Upper House today

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi government is all set to table the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to seek final parliamentary assent. The BJP has issued a whip to its all MPs asking them to present in the House when the bill is taken up for debate. The opposition that has a majority in the Upper House is likely to block the passage of the bill. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by the opposition parties – Congress, AIADMK, BJP and others. A total of 245 MPs voted in favour of the bill against 11 who voted against it.
The bill seeks to replace the ordinance that was brought by the government in September. The government had taken the ordinance route because it had failed to sail through the Rajya Sabha where it lacks a majority. The fresh bill makes triple talaq a punishable, cognisable and a non-bailable offence. It has a provision of a three-year jail for a Muslim husband who practices the triple talaq to divorce his wife.
Highlights
Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Opposition's argument
The opposition parties have been claiming that the triple talaq bill needs amendments as it has stringent provisions like criminalisation that will not in any way help the victims or the divorced wives. They are demnding that the bill be referred to a joint select committee for further scrutiny.
Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Opposition parties to meet at 9:30 am
All the opposition parties will meet at 9:30 am to discuss the strategy. The government is set to bring the bill in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks majority. The opposition parties had in Lok Sabha stages a walkout to protest against the bill. They are demanding from the governmen to send the bill to the select committee of both the Houses for a detailed study.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has said that the party won't let the Modi government to pass the bill in Rajya Sabha. 'The Congress party will not let the passage of the triple talaq bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha,' he told PTI on Saturday. The Congress has joined hands with those parties with which it can ally with to defeat the bill in the present form in the Upper House.
Both the BJP and Congress have issued whip to MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday when the Triple Talaq Bill will be taken up for a debate. The bill will be tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims.
