Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Modi government to introduce bill in Upper House today

Triple Talaq Bill Live Updates

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: The Narendra Modi government is all set to table the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to seek final parliamentary assent. The BJP has issued a whip to its all MPs asking them to present in the House when the bill is taken up for debate. The opposition that has a majority in the Upper House is likely to block the passage of the bill. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by the opposition parties – Congress, AIADMK, BJP and others. A total of 245 MPs voted in favour of the bill against 11 who voted against it.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance that was brought by the government in September. The government had taken the ordinance route because it had failed to sail through the Rajya Sabha where it lacks a majority. The fresh bill makes triple talaq a punishable, cognisable and a non-bailable offence. It has a provision of a three-year jail for a Muslim husband who practices the triple talaq to divorce his wife.