Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Modi government to table bill in Upper House, Opposition prepares strategy to stall legislation

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: The Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday when it meets to transact business for the day. This comes days after Lok Sabha passed the bill with a few amendments. The bill was introduced in the Upper House on Monday but couldn’t be taken up for discussion due to a continuous uproar by the opposition parties who are demanding that the bill be sent to the joint select committee of both the Houses.
The bill sailed through the Lok Sabha where the BJP-led NDA government enjoys a brute majority. A total of 245 members had voted in favour of the bill against 11 members who voted against it. The opposition parties including Congress, AIADMK, Trinamool Congress, BJD and others had staged a walkout when the division was done in the Lower House. In the Rajya Sabha today, where the government lacks a majority, it is likely that opposition parties will once again disrupt the proceedings. The Rajya Sabha has not transacted any business in the Winter Session due to protests by the opposition parties over a host of issues.
The Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar may abstain from Rajya Sabha, sources told The Financial Express. The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP and shares power in Bihar. The party has six member in the Rajya Sabha. If JD(U) decides to abstain from the Upper House, it will only give a boost to the opposition's strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 24 publicly announced that his government will implement the law to ban instant Triple Talaq. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed by the Lok Sabha two days later on December 17. However, the government failed to ail through the Rajya Sabha where the opposition has numbers in its favour. Details below:
BJP 73 | Congress 50 | AIADMK 13 | TMC 13 | SP 13 | BJD 9 | JD(U) 6 | TDP 6 | TRS 6 | RJD 5 | CPI(M) 5 | DMK 4 | BSP 4 | NCP 4 | Shiv Sena 3 | SAD 3 | AAP 3 | YSRCP 2 | CPI 2 | PSP 2 | JD(S) 1 | KC(M) 1 | INLD 1 | IUML 1 | BPF 1 | SDF 1 | NPF 1 | (RPI(A) 1 Independent & Others 6 | Nominated 4
Tamil Nadu's AIADMK did not support the bill in the Lok Sabha. Other important regional players BJD, TRS, SP, TMC, BSP, TJD, DMK, NCP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI KC(M) have also expressed reservation of the bill in its current form.
