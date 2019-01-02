Triple Talaq Bill: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The government has listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

It was never meant to be easy for the government to push through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favourite social reform, a law to ban instant oral divorce practiced by Muslims. As expected, the Rajya Sabha could not discuss the Muslims Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 due to constant disruptions and commotion in the house forcing chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the house till 2 in the noon.

Venkaiah Naidu has made an impassioned plea to the members, especially to AIADMK members, not to come to the well of the house.

In the morning too, Venkaiah Naidu has made impassioned plea to the members to allow the smooth functioning of the house.

“The session started on 11 December and now we have entered into the new year. There are several important bills that need to be passed. We should also be concerned that the image of the house will be affected due to because of these things,” said Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in his appeal to opposition parties while seeking their support for smooth functioning of the house.

The government has been struggling to pass important bills in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks the majority.

Several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, CPM, and the Congress have moved a motion under rule 125 of the rules and procedures of the house demanding that the Triple Talaq Bill be sent to a select committee of the house for greater legislative scrutiny.

Ruling BJP cannot even rely on unconditional support of other NDA allies like JD(U) for the bill in its present form. According to sources, JD(U) has reservations about some criminal provisions of the bill and it may either abstain from voting or move some amendments in the bill.

NDA allies like JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiroman Akali Dal had not moved any amendments in the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha when it was put to vote on 27 December.