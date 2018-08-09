Triple Talaq Bill: Modi government approves amendments to law, includes provision to grant bail

The Union Cabinet today approved amendments to the Triple Talaq Bill that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Though the offence continues to remain non-bailable, the new provisions allow the Magistrate to grant bail to the accused. The other amendments that were approved today include lowering the fine and allowing the blood kin of the victim to file the case.

The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha last year but it couldn’t sail through the Rajya Sabha because of disruptions by the opposition over certain provisions in the law. The law seeks to make practice of instant triple talaq a non-bailable criminal offence with imprisonment up to three years for the husband. However, the opposition had demanded from the government to reconsider the penal provision.

According to PTI sources, under the amendments cleared today, the Magistrate will have powers to grant bail to the accused. According to media reports, the government may bring the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ in the current Monsoon session of the Parliament which will culminate on Agusgust 10.

The law will only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’. Thw enables a woman to approach a magistrate seeking ‘subsistence allowance’ for herself and minor children. A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue, a PTI report said.