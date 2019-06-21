Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: Modi Government to table fresh legislation in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Live: The government is expected to introduce a fresh bill to ban instant Triple Talaq today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance that was issued in February early this year by the previous NDA Government. The previous bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month. It was lapsed after being pending in the Rajya Sabha. The bill contains a proposal to make the practice of the instant Triple Talaq an offence. The bill faced objections from a number of Opposition parties. They claimed that the jail term awarded to a man for divorcing his wife was legally untenable. The fresh bill is a copy of the ordinance that is in force. As per norms, bills which are introduced in Rajya Sabha, in case of pending do not get lapsed with the dissolution of Lok Sabha. On the other hand, bills that are introduced in the Lower House of the Parliament and are pending in Upper House get lapsed with the dissolution of the former. In two occasion earlier, the government promulgated the ordinance on triple talaq. While the first one was in September 2018, the second one was in February 2019 - as the bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha, even as was passed by the Lok Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed a joint session of the Parliament. During his address, the president stressed the need to abolish the practice of triple talaq. He also spoke on other issues including national security, one country one election among others.