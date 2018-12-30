Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday: BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs to be present in the House

The bill, which will be tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims.

The government is set to table the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid heated debate and after facing stiff opposition from several parties including Congress, TMC, TDP, SP and AIMIM. The Indian Express reports that the BJP and Congress have issued whip to MPs to be present in the Upper House on Monday.

The bill, which will be tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims. However, the opposition claims that the bill needs amendments as it has stringent provisions like criminalisation that will not in any way help the victims or the divorced wives. It also demanded that the bill be referred to a ‘joint select committee’ for further scrutiny, which Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan rejected.

Ahead of the tabling of the bill in Rajya Sabha, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the party would not let the bill pass in the Upper House. The Congress MP further said that the government could not push the bill in its previous form in the Rajya Sabha due to stringent opposition from the Congress.

“That is the reason why it brought the ordinance and re-introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha. But the Congress will oppose its passage even in the present form in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board has also threatened to launch an agitation against the triple talaq bill. The board believes that it will ruin families if it becomes law.

Speaking on this, AIMWPLB chairperson Shaista Ambar told PTI: “The law should have been made according to the Quran. There should have been some scope for agreement. Talaq happens when all options exhaust. If the proposed legislation becomes a means of punishment instead of relief for the people, then we will launch an agitation.”

After the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that the ‘bill is against the constitution’ and against fundamental rights. He further said that the Congress asked for the Bill to be sent to Joint Select Committee to get justice for Muslim women.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the bill is violative of Article 14, 15, 24 and 26. Speaking in the House, he said: “All the Muslim women are against this bill. It is violative of Article 14, 15, 24 and 26.” He further questioned the imprisonment difference between Hindu Marriage law and Triple Talaq Bill.

“The government’s intention is to send us jail. Your law is against plurality. You people have sheltered the former minister who was accused by several women for raping them under the ‘me too’ campaign. We oppose this bill,” the AIMIM chief said.