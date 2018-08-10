Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: Centre to nudge Parliament for passage on last day of Monsoon Session; will Congress relent?

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: The Triple Talaq Bill that seeks to criminalise the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi government for a discussion and its subsequent passage. This comes a day after the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved amendments to the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2017. The revamped bill now includes a provision of bail but only by the Magistrate; allowing victim’s blood kin to file an FIR; and provisions for a settlement in court. Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet’s decision, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that though the offence still remains non-bailable, the government has introduced a provision of bail that can only be granted by a Magistrate to a man found guilty of instant triple talaq. If the Rajya Sabha today passes the amended bill, it will go back to the Lok Saba for an approval before seeking Presidential assent. The original bill was cleared by the Lower House in December last year but it couldn’t sail through the Upper House given that the Modi government lacks numbers.