Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha: JD(U) keeps Modi government guessing

NDA allies like JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal did not move any amendments in the penal provision when it was put to vote in the Lok Sabha on 27th December.

Key NDA ally JD(U) may push some amendments to the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, posing a fresh challenge to the Modi government which lacks the numbers in the upper house to push though the legislation. With just one day to go for the crucial debate on Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s key social reform to ban instant divorce practiced by some Muslims, some NDA members have not declared unconditional support for the bill. NDA allies like JD(U), Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal did not move any amendments in the penal provision when it was put to vote in the Lok Sabha on 27th December.

“JD(U) may have already moved amendments to the bill,” said a political leader close to the developments. These amendments are related to the penal provisions in the bill passed by the Lok Sabha, he said seeking anonymity. JD(U) members, however, refused to divulge details of their strategy.

Also read| Triple Talaq Bill: Numbers do not add up for PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

“Our stand will be known to you in due course of time,” a JD (U) member in the Rajya Sabha told the Financial Express Online, asking not to be named.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 245 members voting in its favor and 11 voting against it and all the motions moved by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and NK Premchandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party were rejected.

However, as per the sources, JD (U) is not willing to support the bill in its present form in the Rajya Sabha and might seek some amendments in the provision that provides for up to 3 years in jail for Muslim husbands who will violate the law.

Derek O’ Brien, chief whip of Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha, has also mentioned Janata Dal (United)’s name in the list of parties seeking to send the bill to a select committee of the house.

TMC has moved a motion under rule 125 of rules and procedures of the house to take sense of the members over the issue. TMC leader Derek O’ Brien claimed that his party’s motion was supported by several parties including JD(U), Samajwadi Party and BSP among others.

Under the rule, any member may move a motion that a bill, which has not already been referred to a joint committee of Parliament, be sent to a select committee of the house. And if the motion is carried then the bill will be sent to a select committee.

Vijay Goel, minister of state in the ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, brushed aside the threat of JD(U) not supporting the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Goel asserted that the bill will be backed by all the NDA allies when it will be put to vote in the house.