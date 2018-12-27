Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: Government to introduce bill in Lower House today, Congress assures support

Triple Talaq Bill Live Updates

Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha Sabha Live Updates: The BJP-led NDA government will introduce the triple talaq bill – Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, on the floor of Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men. The Lok Sabha had last week decided to take up the bill on December 27 after the Congress agreed to participate in the debate.

Last Thursday, when the bill was taken up for discussion, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had suggested that it be taken up next week. “I request you to take the bill on December 27. We are all going to participate. Our party and other political parties are ready to discuss (the bill),” he had said.

Earlier, the triple talaq bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha and remained pending in the Rajya Sabha for long. Later, it was sent back to the Lower House for fresh discussion and subsequent approval.