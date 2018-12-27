Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: Government to introduce bill in Lower House today, Congress assures support

Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha Sabha Live Updates: The BJP-led NDA government will introduce the triple talaq bill – Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, on the floor of Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men. The Lok Sabha had last week decided to take up the bill on December 27 after the Congress agreed to participate in the debate.
Last Thursday, when the bill was taken up for discussion, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had suggested that it be taken up next week. “I request you to take the bill on December 27. We are all going to participate. Our party and other political parties are ready to discuss (the bill),” he had said.
Earlier, the triple talaq bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha and remained pending in the Rajya Sabha for long. Later, it was sent back to the Lower House for fresh discussion and subsequent approval.
Highlights
Triple Talaq Bill: Parliament meets after long weekend
The Parliament is meeting on Thursday after a long weekend and Christmas break. The Winter Session had begun on December 15 and will end on January 5 next year. Last week, while the BJP wanted to move a privilege motion against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for misleading the country over Rafale deal, the Congress had created ruckus in both the Houses fording adjournments.
Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: Govt committed to pass bill, says Vijay Goel
Vijay Goel, MoS for Parliamentary Affair, informed that Congress has assured that it will participate in the discussion, adding that the government is committed to pass the bill that aims to deliver justice to Muslim sisters.
Triple Talaq Bill LIVE Updates: Congress assures support
The bill was earlier taken up for discussion on last Thursday but Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the House to table the bill on December 27. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, he had sought an assurance from the Congress that it will participate in the discussion and will not disrupt the proceedings. He said that the Congress has assured that it will particiapate in the debate today.
The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) has called upon the government and the opposition parties to pass the triple talaq bill through consensus. The government had in brought an Ordinance after it failed to push it through the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The law seeks to make instant triple talaq a punishable offence with a three-year jail term. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often said that he will end triple talaq which he sees as a great injustice to hapless Muslim women. However, the lack of majority in Rajya Sabha has not allowed him to anact a law. The Congress and other parties have already stalled the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session and the bill is set to be taken up for a debate in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Even if the bill gets an approval from the Lok Sabha, it is still not easy for Modi government to push through this crucial bill as it will go to the Rajya Sabha for final approval. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
