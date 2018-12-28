Triple Talaq Bill: Big win for Modi government; salient features

Triple Talaq Bill passed

The triple talaq bill sailed through the Lok Sabha on Thursday with 245 members voted in favour while 11 voted against the bill. The Congress, TMC, NCP, AIADMK, RJD, BJD, NC, SP members staged a walkout when the division was taking place. The bill – Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill seeks to end the practice of calling off the marriage by Muslim men by uttering talaq thrice. The law makes the practice a punishable offence with imprisonment of up to 3 years.

The bill will replace the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance-2018. The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice yesterday before taking up the bill for debate. The Congress and other opposition parties demanded that the bill be sent to a joint select committee for scrutiny alleging that the Modi government is trying to interfere with the personal law of Muslims.

Introducing the bill on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is not against any community, religion or belief but for humanity and providing justice to Muslim women. He also questioned opposition parties including Congress on their objections related to penal provisions against triple talaq and rejected the demand of sending the Bill to a joint select committee. Allaying concerns of opposition on compensation, Prasad said that the Magistrate will take a call on this. He questioned when the triple talaq has been banned in over 20 Islamic countries, why it cannot be banned in a secular country like India.

“The bill should not be seen through the prism of politics and the House should speak in one voice,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that this is a very important bill which needs detailed study as it is also a constitutional matter. He was supported by members from TMC, AIADMK, CPI(M), RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and others.

A similar bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year but could not sail through the Rajya Sabha where the NDA government lacks a majority. The fresh bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha again for final approval.

Salient features of the triple talaq bill:

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. A total of 245 members voted in favour of the bill while 11 voted against it. The bill proposes to make instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a punishable offence with a jail term of up to three years with a fine.

According to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the bill has made the offence compoundable. This means the case can be withdrawn if the man and his estranged wife reach a compromise.

Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected opposition parties’ charge that law will be misused. According to Prasad, no one can misuse the law as only the wife and her close relatives can file an FIR. The fresh bill to replaces an ordinance brought by the government the in September.