Triple talaq bill becomes a law after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent

Published: August 1, 2019 9:58:12 AM

Triple Talaq bill prescribes up to three years imprisonment for Muslim men giving instant triple talaq to their wives, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the triple talaq bill passed by Parliament, making it a law, a government notification said.
The bill, which prescribes up to three years imprisonment for Muslim men giving instant triple talaq to their wives, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

Parliament approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. With the president now approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by a jail term of up to three years.

