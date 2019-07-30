Parliament session LIVE: Government to table triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Government to table triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament today LIVE updates: The triple talaq bill — The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, will be taken up taken up for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others last week. The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but could sail through the Rajya Sabha where NDA lacks the majority. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House. The bill seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim men and has a provision of three years jail for the guilty. The bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May. Several opposition parties have opposed the bill but the government has argued that it is a step towards gender equality and justice. The opposition parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK are demanding that the bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

Unlike Lok Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys strong majority, the ruling coalition will face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have numerical advantage over the treasury benches. Some of the BJP’s allies, including the JD(U) of Nitish Kumar, have also expressed their reservation about the bill.