Triple talaq against Indian Constitution, says Shabana Azmi

Noted film actress Shabana Azmi today said triple talaq is against the Indian Constitution and welcomed a proposed law that makes the practice of instant divorce illegal. She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Mohammad Hasan Inter College here.

By: | Jaunpur | Published: August 13, 2018 7:58 PM
Noted film actress Shabana Azmi today said triple talaq is against the Indian Constitution and welcomed a proposed law that makes the practice of instant divorce illegal. She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Mohammad Hasan Inter College here. “Triple talaq was an instrument by which atrocities were committed on Muslim women..it is against the Indian Constitution…we welcome the law enacted by the government in this regard,” Azmi, a former parliamentarian, said.

“Out of the 50 Islamic countries in the world, 24 have done away with it (triple talaq) and those in India, (who are) opposing it, are wrong…India is a secular country and the Constitution has provided everyone their rights…we cannot tolerate any law that becomes an instrument for atrocities on women,” she said.

Azmi also expressed concern over rapes of girls despite a stringent law being in place. She said there is a need to create awareness on the matter and stressed on the need to give exemplary punishment to those found guilty of such heinous crimes to send a strong message in society.

