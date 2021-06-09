Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan puts out statement: ‘Marriage with Nikhil Jain invalid in India’

Nusrat Jahan claimed that as per the court of law, her relationship was not a marriage but a live-in relationship.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who hogged unprecedented limelight following her inter-faith marriage post her Lok Sabha win in 2019, today made a shocking revelation about her marital status. In a statement, Nusrat Jahan said that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is invalid as it was not done as per Indian law. “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, in India, which did not happen,” she said in her statement.

She claimed that as per the court of law, her relationship was not a marriage but a live-in relationship. “Thus, the question of divorce does not arise,” she said responding to rumours of her separation.

“Our separation happened a long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she said.

Nusrat Jahan married Nikhil Jain in Bodrum of Turkey in 2019.

She further alleged that Jain is illegally withdrawing money from her account at odd hours despite separation. “The one who claims to be ‘rich’ and ‘been used by me’ has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned Banking Authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly,” she said.

The TMC MP claimed that her jewellery and belongings are still with Jain. “My belongings, including my clothes, bags and accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets, has been illegally held back by them,” she claimed.

Nusrat Jahan also said that she has borne the expenses of her family and her sister’s education and she doesn’t need anyone’s (Jain) credit card for the purpose.

Recently, after rumours of Nusrat’s pregnancy spread, Nikhil Jain claimed that he was not aware of it as the duo has not been together for over 6 months.